CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced 929 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 116 new deaths.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 124,759, with 5,736 deaths in 101 counties.

The new deaths include one woman and two men in their 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; five women and 10 men in their 60s; 10 women and nine men in their 70s; nine women and nine men in their 80s; five women and three men in their 90s; and one woman over 100 in Cook County.

The cases also include one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 90s in DeKalb County; one man in his 50s, one man in his 60s, two men and two women in their 70s, one man in his 80s, and one woman and one man in their 90s in DuPage County; two men in their 50s, one man in his 60s, one woman in her 80s, and one woman over 100 in Kane County; two men in their 90s in Kankakee County; two men in their 50s, two men in their 60s, two women in their 70s, three women and four men in their 80s, and one woman and one man in their 90s in Lake County; two men in their 70s in LaSalle County; and one woman in her 70s and one man in his 80s in Will County.

Coles, Jo Daviess, Macon, Madison, McDonough, St. Clair, Union, Williamson, and Winnebago counties also reported coronavirus deaths.