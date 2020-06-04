CHICAGO (CBS) — A line out the door at a Secretary of State facility in Des Plaines.
Now that DMVs are open again, customers are being warned about extra long waits.
The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is reminding everyone that right now driver facilities are only handling new drivers, license renewals and vehicle transactions.
The deadline for expired licenses and registrations has been extended through October 1.
— IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) June 4, 2020