CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mayor’s office is still working out the application process for a $10 million emergency relief fund for looted and vandalized businesses.

But some neighborhood organizations are already reaching out to local stores to try to get them assistance.

CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas on Thursday showed us how some are trying to get a head start from their local stores.

“It’s so sad,” said Jyinabu Salifu.

It was the first week back to work this week for Manoro’s African Hair Braiding, at 6454 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn.

But for Salifu, the owner, entering Phase 3 is not the only challenge.

“Monday, they broke my shop,” she said. “Somebody called me. They broke my shop.”

Salifu said someone not only broke her window, but stole chairs, blowdryers, and an air conditioner.

Her landlord has insurance, but she’s not sure it will cover her losses, and after months without work, she can’t afford to replace the window.

“I can’t pay my bills. I can’t do nothing. I don’t have food on the table for my children,” Salifu said.

She is hoping she will be awarded some funds from the city’s $10 million relief program announced Tuesday night.

The CBS 2 Morning Insiders learned the Mayor’s office plans to fund the program using developer fees from downtown construction projects.

Now, some local chambers of commerce are putting together lists of businesses that were damaged or looted. That way they can know who’s all affected and what kind of help they might need.

That includes the Woodlawn Chamber of Commerce. They say Salifu and other Woodlawn business owners who were vandalized or looted should email them or message them on Facebook.

Chamber Board President Byron Freelon told us over the phone that they’re also working on a GoFundMe to help small businesses.

“But certainly to cover some of the businesses that have been impacted we need to see some of the support that the mayor’s speaking of,” Freelon said.

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce said they’re also collecting a list of damaged stores, and the Southeast Chicago Chamber has been driving through neighborhoods and setting up appointments with looting and vandalism victims to talk about their needs.

Details on the application process are expected to be released in the days ahead. Grants from the program will be distributed by the Department of Planning and Development.