WOODSTOCK, Ill. (CBS) — Multiple people were injured, including children, in a two-vehicle crash in Woodstock Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at U.S. 14 and Washington Street in Woodstock, local police said.
A sport-utility vehicle or van was hit by a pickup truck pulling a trailer. One vehicle ended up in the grass, the other on the shoulder.
At least two medical helicopters and an ambulance were called to the scene.
There were children involved, but police could not specify how many or the extent of injuries.