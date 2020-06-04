CHICAGO (CBS) — The process of cleaning up and rebuilding after weekend looting is going to take time, but Thursday Gov. JB Pritzker had promising news about grocery stores.
“I’ve been on the phone with the grocery companies. A lot of them, they want to reopen,” he said. “They just want to know that while they fix it, they’ll be safe doing it, and in fact, that’s what we asked for CPD to do, protect those stores so they can reopen.”
The governor said they are working with police to also provide protection for pharmacies and gas stations trying to reopen.