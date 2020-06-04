CHICAGO (CBS) — A rally was held late Thursday afternoon in Lincoln Park with, calling for the city to defund the Chicago Police Department.
The group is calling for money to be invested in nurses, counselors, and mental health clinics.
The group marched south from Lincoln Park High School and Oz Park, and was at Halsted and Division streets at 6 p.m. They proceeded west on Chicago Avenue and southwest on Ogden Avenue for stops outside the Police Academy and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on the West Side.
Also Thursday night, another group was gathering asking for the Chicago Public Schools to stop using Chicago Police officers in its schools. Kanye West was briefly in attendance.