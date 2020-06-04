CHICAGO (CBS)– Fifty students and alumni at Leo Catholic High School grabbed brooms and got to work on a day of action to help the community.
The project is called Heal Our Community with the group working to clean up 79th Street and Racine to Halsted.
The high school didn’t suffer any damage during the protests and violence this past week. So, volunteers wanted to beautify the Auburn Gresham neighborhood by putting out mulch.
Volunteers will also be handing out meals at the school Thursday at 1 p.m.