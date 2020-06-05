CHICAGO (CBS)– Lines were out the door at the DMV in Lake Zurich this week. One 16-year-old had to wait hours to get her drivers license.
It got so crowded, police came out and had to block the parking lot. Community organizers handed out bottled water for people standing in the heat.
“I woke up at three in the morning and my dad and I drove to Lake Zurich, and there was actually a pretty long line,” Avery Refka said. “At four o’clock in the morning, but we sat there in our chairs for three and a half hours and it started pouring. So we sat there with an umbrella and it was a really long wait.”
It was the same scene in Des Plaines, with lines of people waiting to get in.
Social distancing protocols are still in place, so only a certain amount of people are allowed in at a time and marks on the ground help keep people six feet apart.
The deadline for expired licenses has been extended to Oct. 1.