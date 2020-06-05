CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were arrested and three handguns were recovered after a crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Friday morning.
Police said a black Dodge Charger was driving at a high speed when it struck a Honda. The Dodge then struck a light pole, causing the car burst into flames at 31st and Wentworth.
A third vehicle, a Buick LeSabre, was discovered unoccupied with the airbags deployed near the Metra tracks but it is unknown what the vehicle may have struck,” Chicago police said in a written statement.
According to Chicago police, two handguns were recovered from the Buick and a 27-year-old man was arrested. A second man, 26, police said, was seen throwing a handgun while running on the tracks and was arrested after a brief chase. The handgun was also recovered by police.
The 27-year-old offender was taken to to Stroger Hospital with a leg injury in good condition. The female driver of the Honda, 37, is also at Stroger Hospital in fair condition for observation. A third man, 36, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
Charges are pending.
