



After last weekend’s protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city wants people to express their “righteous pain” but to do it peacefully.

She also had a message for the city’s police officers who’ve been criticized for doing everything from assaulting protesters, to pulling people out of cars, to making obscene gestures to protesters.

For starters, around 300 trucks from streets and sanitation will “provide strategic traffic supports and more than 175 commercial corridors and communities across the city”, particularly on the South Side and West Side.

“In the face of very difficult and trying circumstances, it’s important that we not lose sight of why we’re here, why so many people in Chicago and across the country are lifting up their voices to say enough is enough and rightfully so,” Lightfoot. “I want to make sure we focus on that we support the righteous outrage that people feel and their ability to safely exercise their sacred First Amendment rights.”

The mayor said that additional resources will be placed on the South and West Side. But the city’s curfew will still be in effect.

Grant Park and Union Park will be open for people to protest. Road closures will be in place.

She said parks will be opening and more details will be announced soon. She added that church services will be able to take place, but at only 25% capacity.

She said another resource for business owners will be a city website where they can place information directly to receive resources.

Called the Chicago Business Alert System, the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) in partnership with the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC) want businesses to opt-in to receive targeted emergency alerts via CHIBIZ Emergency Alerts.

Lightfoot also had a warning to police officers after numerous reports of misconduct by members of CPD during last weekend’s demonstrations.

“We will not tolerate excessive force. We will not tolerate profanity and homophobic comments. We will not tolerate that officers who choose to do those things, or to tape over their badges, or to turn off their body worn cameras,” Lightfoot said. “We will strip you of your police powers. You are demeaning all of your colleagues who are working their tails off on 12-hour shifts to keep our city safe. And we will take decisive action is not only stripping you as appropriate. You will be fired from the Chicago Police Department.”

“We will hold you accountable for your misconduct, and we will be firm,” said Police Superintendent David Brown said. “I reject the notion that you can’t support police which I support police officers, while still holding them accountable .I reject that notion that you have to make this binary choice, one or the other, you support cops by holding officers accountable.”

The mayor added that other members of CPD will also be held accountable for the actions of officers who’ve been recently accused of misconduct.

“My question is where were the supervisors? Supervision is critical. The sergeants, lieutenants and the people that are out there in the field are supposed to be supervising and making sure no lines are crossed. And making sure that the officers are held accountable when they do,” Lightfoot said.

Below are the listed routes and road closures in effect this weekend, per the city of Chicago: