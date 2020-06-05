CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a chance for some severe, isolated storms Friday evening as a cold front moves into Chicago.
Not everyone will get one, but any storms have the ability to become strong or severe. Right now high clouds, dry air at the mid levels, and “capping” of the atmosphere are keeping conditions quiet. However, it is hot and humid and we have a cold front headed our way. That front will cross the area right before sunset and isolated storms could certainly develop ahead of it. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with any strong cells.
The storms will clear out by 10 p.m., leading to a sunny and seasonable weekend.