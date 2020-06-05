CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago family is out more than $800 for tickets to the Cubs home opener — a game that never happened. The family reached out to CBS 2 because they say VividSeats, a third party ticket seller, won’t give a refund, even though the game was canceled.

Tiffany Canedo said those opening day tickets were a Christmas gift from her husband, and after three months of back and forth, they just want their money back.

“It’s been three months, just holding onto our money indefinitely for three months,” she said. “I don’t even know how they’re out money, to be honest, there was no game. It’s not like they’re paying for the tickets.”

Tiffany said the tickets, she bought directly through the Cubs, for other games that have been canceled, were refunded immediately.

After months of back and forth, she says VividSeats sent an email Thursday explaining they were denied a refund and will, instead, get a $814 credit that expires in December.

“Our governor said there’s not going to be any large events or things going on, so I’m not sure where they come up with this ‘We’ll give you a credit and it expired in six months,'” she said.

She said the family tried to dispute the charge with their bank, but they were denied.

CBS 2 reached out to VividSeats with their information. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We are thrilled to report back the customer in question had requested – and was going to be receiving – the entire refund of their full purchase. Due to the customer contacting their credit card company regarding their purchase, we were unfortunately forced to be delayed in providing a refund.”

CBS 2 is told Tiffany and her family will be refunded, and VividSeats is now providing full refunds for all canceled events.