CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 37-year-old mother of six is calling for answers after she was killed in a crash with a Chicago police car involved in a high-speed chase.
Lupe Franco was killed in a high-speed crash with a Chicago police officer who was pursing a homicide suspect in the midst of an hour-long, high speed pursuit across the city Wednesday night.
Franco had been out of work because of COVID-19 and was coming home from her first day on the job as a dishwasher at a local restaurant when she was killed.
“She had emergency surgery,” said Jaritzi Escobar, Franco’s daughter. “I knew she was strong. She was going to go through this but she didn’t.”
“It’s not worth it at all,” said Bibi Alvarez, Franco’s sister-in-law. “Now we cannot have her back. They took something that we cannot have back. They took a beautiful human being ,and now we can’t be like, ‘Hey can we have her back?'”
Her family said the dangerous speeds of this chase weren’t worth endangering innocent human lives, and they wish the chase had been called off.
The whole incident is currently under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.