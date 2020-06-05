CHICAGO (CBS) — Grant Park and Union Park will be designated spots for demonstrators to gather this weekend, as part of a plan announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday. But Chicago just entered Phase 3 of the governor’s reopen plan, and groups of 10 or more are still prohibited. Or are they?
The city expects hundreds if not thousands to gather peacefully this weekend. In addition to opening up Grant and Union parks, portions of Lake Shore Drive will also be shut down to deal with the crowds.
But for some who are waiting eagerly to enjoy the parks and lakefront, they are still greeted with closed signs. Many are questioning how opening the parks for protesters supports the science of social distancing.
“I don’t see how it makes sense,” said Piaree Moser, who lives downtown. “We’re told to take six foot distance. I mean, come on, do you see those demonstrators keeping six feet distance?”
“I think we’ll probably open up the parks first and then the trails next,” said Lightfoot. “I just want to make sure that we have a very solid plan to give people access to the lakefront where we don’t see huge congregation and run the risk of having a spread and setting us back. All this is about being careful. Be careful.”
There is still a 9 p.m. curfew that remains in effect, so the plan is to have Grant Park cleared by then.