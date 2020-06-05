CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes to reopen Chicago’s lakefront, which has been closed to eliminate crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic, “relatively soon.”
She said those discussions were delayed a bit because of the massive protests and civil unrest that broke out last weekend, over the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
“We’re hoping to get there soon,” she said at a news conference on Friday. “The circumstances of this week have required us to focus our attention on other issues but I’m hoping to be able to announce the reopening of the lakefront relatively soon with a plan towards safely minimizing crowding.”
She said the city may designate specific times for certain activities to help control crowds.
“I know people are anxious to get back to the lakefront,” she said.