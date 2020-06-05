CHICAGO (CBS) — Phoebe is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
The four-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix. Phoebe suffers from vision loss and does require a little extra attention on walks, but she would do best with a home without small children.
She is a perfect mix of a couch potato and the party girl. She would make a wonderful addition to her lucky and future family.
You can meet Phoebe and other available dogs and cats through PAWS Chicago virtual adoption process. Head to the PAWS Chicago website to learn more about virtual training sessions as well.