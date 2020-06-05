CHICAGO (CBS) — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a man in Cicero during protests on Monday.
Jose Gutierrez, 29, was killed in the 2100 block of 50th Street. He was from Chicago. Guiterrez was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect in the killing of Gutierrez is Zion Haygood. Charges are pending. Two other suspects have been apprehended, but their information has not yet been released.
The other shooting killed a Cicero resident who was standing outside this grocery store on 14th street. He was 27-year-old Victor Cazares.
On Tuesday, a memorial for Cazares was set up outside his shop.