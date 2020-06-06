CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend’s cooler than average Saturday will be followed by highs in the upper 70s and more sun Sunday.
There are only a few chances for rain the next few days with the greatest threat of showers and thunderstorms is later Tuesday into Wednesday with the remnants of tropical storm Critsobal impacting the area.
Next week will warm back up to well above average with highs near 90 Monday and Tuesday before cooling down for the end of the week.
Forecast:
Saturday night: Mainly clear and mild then cool. Low mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High near 80, lower 70s lakeside