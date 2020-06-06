CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials announced 975 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72 additional confirmed deaths Saturday.
That brings the total number of cases to 126,890, including 5,864 deaths across 101 of the state’s 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
One teen from Cook County was among the reported deaths.
In that last day, laboratories have reported 21,155 tests for a total of 1,022,074. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for the state is 5.5%.