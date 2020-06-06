CHICAGO (CBS)– CTA buses and Red and Blue line trains will not run in parts of downtown areas as protesters gather.
According to CTA downtown train service will operate as follows:
- Red Line: Service between Howard and Clark/Division and Roosevelt and 95th/Dan Ryan, only.
- Blue Line: Service between O’Hare and Division and UIC-Halsted and Forest Park, only.
- Green, Brown, Orange and Pink lines run normally through downtown.
Bus service will not operate in an area between Halsted and the lakefront, from Division to Cermak.
Service updates will continue throughout the day as city activity changes.