CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a great day for a test drive and this morning we’re behind the wheel of a very practical sedan.
The Subaru Legacy is a solid sedan.
Yes, it’s a bit on the vanilla side. No, it won’t win any races. But it’s a great riding car that offers really impressive handling and all wheel drive is standard.
So, if you’re looking for a reliable vehicle that performs well in most categories and has nice amount of room, it’s a Subaru to consider.
For the past half dozen years or so, iIve really been impressed by Subaru’s eyesight safety system. It really was pioneering technology when it comes to active safety features in a car. Like an extra set of eyes, these two color cameras monitor the road ahead. They use sophisticated tech to help avoid an accident.
The first time I ever tried automatic braking in a car it was in a legacy. Hurtling toward an inflatable wall at 30 miles per hour, the car applied the brakes with plenty of room to spare.
Eyesight is responsible for pre-collision detection and braking, pre-collision throttle control, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic backup braking.
The Subaru Legacy is a car worth test driving if you’re considering a Toyota Camry, Honda Accord or Nissan Altima.