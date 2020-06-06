CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been charged with murder in a police chase that left a woman dead.
Chicago police identified Marcel Oliver as the driver who started the hour-long chase. Police were chasing Oliver, who was wanted for multiple crimes in the suburbs. Police said, at one point, the offender crashed into several cars near Irving Park Road after exiting the Kennedy Expressway.
Police said he then ran to a gas station at Irving Park and Pulaski roads, stole another car and kept driving.
During the chase, a police squad car involved in the pursuit fatally stuck 37-year-old Guadalupe Franco-Martinez driving a Ford Explorer.
Franco-Martinez, a mother of six children, was pronounced dead due to the impact of the crash.
Oliver now faces charges including first degree murder, vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle among others. He is expected in bond court on Saturday.
This is a developing story.