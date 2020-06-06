CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker joined the call for racial justice Saturday morning at the South Suburban Day of Action in Calumet City.
He said there cannot be justice without investment in black communities.
“We have to repair the damage to black communities,” he said. “That’s damage that’s resulted from years of disinvestment. We’ve heard talk about a billion dollars of investment per community. It can’t just be a one time thing. It’s got to be sustained year after year.”
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Board President Toni Preckwinkle also attended the event.
This Day of Action was one of dozens around the suburbs, held in the wake of George Floyd’s death.