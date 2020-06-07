CHICAGO (CBS) — A drive-by shooting led to a gun bust on Chicago’s South Side Saturday.
An orange Dodge Charger pulled up, and someone inside started shooting at East 98th Place and Cottage Grove, according to police.
An 18-year-old man was critically wounded, and a 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon.
No arrests have been made in the shooting, but the investigation led police to another discovery of multiple rifles and handguns.
Officers from @ChicagoCAPS05 were called to the 800 block of E 98th Pl and found a male victim. The investigation led to the discovery of another victim and recovery of multiple rifles and handguns.
Our Officers will continue to work long hours, serving and protecting Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ZvbXS2c9Lp
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 7, 2020
CPD tweeted that 5th District Calumet officers worked long hours to make the gun bust.