Filed Under:98th Place, Chicago, Chicago Police, Cottage Grove, Crime, Gun Bust, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A drive-by shooting led to a gun bust on Chicago’s South Side Saturday.

An orange Dodge Charger pulled up, and someone inside started shooting at East 98th Place and Cottage Grove, according to police.

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded, and a 27-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, but the investigation led police to another discovery of multiple rifles and handguns.

CPD tweeted that 5th District Calumet officers worked long hours to make the gun bust.

 