Artistic Messages Of Hope Appear On Plywood In Front Of Stores After UnrestIn the last week, businesses across the city have been recovering from days and unrest and looting – and now from that, messages of hope are arising.

A Call For Interconnectivity At March, Food Giveaway In Chatham“A duty to love and protect each other” was the theme of a march and food giveaway Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood.

Protests Call For Justice And Police Reform In Lincoln Square, West Side, U Of C, Downers Grove, And Other LocationsSunday brought another round of peaceful protests in the city and suburbs.

Metra To Resume Alternate Weekday Schedule On MondayMetra will go back to an alternate weekday schedule on Monday, after more than a week of either suspending service altogether or reducing it amid civil unrest in the Chicago area.