CHICAGO (CBS) — “A duty to love and protect each other” was the theme of a march and food giveaway Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood.
Members of the group My Block, My Hood, My City said they want to help people who live, work, and have businesses in the South Side neighborhood. People said they were shaken by recent violence and problems with police.
The group’s leader said he was heartened by the coming together of people from all walks of life.
“Right now, the theme here is interconnectivity. We’ve got Chicagoans of all different colors, genders, religions, opinions coming together; people from all over Chicago – Lakeview, Pilsen, all over – in the name of interconnectivity and peace,” said Jahmal Cole, founder and chief executive officer of My Block, My Hood, My City.
The group and volunteers walked west on 79th Street from Cottage Grove Avenue to State Street to pass out hundreds of boxes filled with food.
Cole said last week’s looting has almost turned Chatham into a food desert, where seniors have to travel 15 minutes away to fill prescriptions, and families have to go 20 minutes to find fresh food.
My Block, My Hood, My City is also collecting funds to help small businesses recover.