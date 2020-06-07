



— The city was in the process of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic when civil unrest last weekend put a halt to that.

But this Sunday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was lifting more restrictions.

We have been seeing trains running, and foot and vehicle traffic is up. People are dining outside at restaurants for longer as the city inches its way back to a more familiar reality.

Amid the unrest last weekend and into the work week last week, the Chicago Transit Authority had cut out service during evening and overnight hours for several days. Now, you can hear the roar of trains in the Loop again.

Foot and vehicle traffic is also now flowing across bridges that had been inaccessible for a week.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Sunday night, it is a turnaround after Mayor Lightfoot’s response to put an end to unrest from the city.

But many businesses, once forced to clean up, are still boarded up from looting.

Peaceful protests this weekend prompted Lightfoot to loosen restrictions and do away with the 9 p.m. curfew that had been in effect since a week ago Saturday.

That means more food and alcohol sales for Pink Taco, at 431 N. Wells St. in River North.

“Our last seating was at 8, but the guests were able to stay until 9,” said Pink Taco manager Alexander Gerena. “With restrictions being lifted, we’re going to extend it another hour.”

The business had just opened for outdoor dining when the curfew curbed its hours. No public transportation also posed problems for the staff.

“Some of our employees could not make it to work,” Gerena said. “In some cases, I would actually pick up the dishwashers from the house because they were taking public transportation.”

A normal CTA and Metra schedule will also provide an easier commute for city workers.

City Hall reopens Monday with limitations after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are only allowed to enter the building on LaSalle Street, and masks and social distancing are required for everyone.

New signage will make sure the rules are known.