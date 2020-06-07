CHICAGO (CBS) — Roads and transit options are reopening around Chicago after closures due to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The city is reopening all entrance and exit ramps that were blocked Saturday on major roads including ramps on Lake Shore Drive, the Eisenhower and the Kennedy Expressway.
📢 📰 🛣AS OF 2:00 A.M. ALL RAMP CLOSURES ARE OPEN 📰 #alert #ILtraffic #openramps
— ISPDistrictChicago (@ChicagoIsp) June 7, 2020
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s announcement says the roads will be open based on how peaceful Saturday’s protests were.
CTA trains and buses running again, but some downtown bus routes will be impacted by road closures inside the Loop. It is best to check the CTA website to see which ones are affected because it could change throughout the day.
All bridges in The Loop have also been lowered and are back open to traffic.
Traffic update Chicago:
Lake Shore Drive, I-90/94 & I-290 are back open.
All bridges in the loop have also been lowered & are back open to traffic.
— Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) June 7, 2020
Anyone who wants to get in and out of downtown should use Clark, Dearborn or Randolph as those bridges are open.