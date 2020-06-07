CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS) — Roads and transit options are reopening around Chicago after closures due to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The city is reopening all entrance and exit ramps that were blocked Saturday on major roads including ramps on Lake Shore Drive, the Eisenhower and the Kennedy Expressway.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s announcement says the roads will be open based on how peaceful Saturday’s protests were.

CTA trains and buses running again, but some downtown bus routes will be impacted by road closures inside the Loop. It is best to check the CTA website to see which ones are affected because it could change throughout the day.

All bridges in The Loop have also been lowered and are back open to traffic.

Anyone who wants to get in and out of downtown should use Clark, Dearborn or Randolph as those bridges are open.