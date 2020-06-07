CHICAGO (CBS) — The citywide curfew in Chicago has been lifted, effective immediately, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
She announced the end to the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in a tweet. The curfew was put into effect after last weekend in downtown Chicago, protesters looted stores, set fire to squad cars, and scuffled with officers before the mayor announced the curfew.
“I know this time in our city and our country has been difficult for us all, and I’m grateful to our residents for working together to navigate this challenging time,” she wrote.
— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 7, 2020
This comes after a day of peaceful protests Saturday.
Access and transit in The Loop were also reopened Sunday.