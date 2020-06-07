CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana state health officials announced 417 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 11 deaths Sunday. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 37,397, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 2,121 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. According to ISDH, another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no test on record.
More than 37% of intensive care beds and 83% of ventilators are available, and capacity remains steady, ISDH said in a release. C
So far the state has reported 304,263 tests, up from 297,530 Saturday.