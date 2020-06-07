CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 867 new cases of COVID-19, and 43 new deaths.
The state is now reporting a total of 127,757 cases and 5,904 deaths in 101 counties.
In Cook County, the deaths included one man in his 30s, five women and six men in their 60s, five women and six men in their 70s, two women and one man in their80s, and four women and three men in their 90s.
The deaths also included one man in his 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 60s, and one in his 80s in DuPage County; one man in his 60s and one in his 70s in Lake County; one woman in her 90s in St. Clair County; and one man in his 40s and one man and one woman in their 80s in Will County.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,700 tests for a total of 1,042,744. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 31 to June 6 is 5 percent.