CHICAGO (CBS) — A cleanup is taking place at a beauty supply store that was damaged during last weekend’s looting. Modern Beauty is a small family owned business.
The owners returned to the store Friday to clean up the mess, salvage what was left and start trying to reopen.
“When it first happened everything was torn down, all the merchandise for the shelves, the walls, the display cases. You could not see the floor because it was just filled with stuff,” said Sandra Na.
Modern Beauty Supply has been in Bronzeville for 35 years. The owners say they are determined to reopen in that community.