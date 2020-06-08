



742 W. Fullerton Ave. | Photo: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Chicago with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7100 S. South Shore Drive (South Shore)

Here’s a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 7100 S. South Shore Drive that’s going for $1,110/month.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a renovated kitchen. The building has an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

742 W. Fullerton Ave.

Next, check out this studio apartment that’s located at 742 W. Fullerton Ave. It’s listed for $1,115/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the apartment, you’ll see both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. This property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

4044 N. California Ave. (Albany Park)

Located at 4044 N. California Ave., here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s also listed for $1,115/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, central heating, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

220 E. Garfield Blvd. (Washington Park)

Listed at $1,118/month, this 994-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 220 E. Garfield Blvd.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, assigned parking, outdoor space and wheelchair accessibility. You can also expect to see air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

5419 W. Montrose Ave. (Jefferson Park)

Finally, there’s this two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 5419 W. Montrose Ave. It’s also listed for $1,118/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, central heating, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and carpeted floors in the residence. The property is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

