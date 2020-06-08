CHICAGO (CBS)– Catholic schools in Chicago are out for summer break after e-learning in the spring.
Monday morning, Cardinal Blase Cupich said kids go back in the fall and he expects them to be back in their school buildings.
“We have every intention of having our students return to their classrooms when the school year begins,” he said. “We will employ measures that keep the safety of you children the priority.”
He encouraged families to ensure they are registered for the next school year.
Remote learning will still be available for families still not comfortable with returning to school.