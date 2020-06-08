CHICAGO (CBS) — A community group said traditional law enforcement strategies aren’t working in Chicago.
The Violence Interrupters said it’s time for change to find solutions to prevent crime at the front end, before people are killed or hurt.
“Insanity is making the same mistakes and expecting different results. Right now calling plays out of the old textbook is not working in Chicago. The police end up racking up over $100 million in overtime every year, but homicides continue to increase,” said Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters. “When are we going to take a good look at ourselves and change the model in Chicago once and for all?”
The group spoke out Monday because of concerns over the high number of shootings over the Memorial Day weekend. The Violence Interrupters want the city to focus on restorative justice models.
That includes healing circles, peace circles and mediation between victims and offenders.
They’re asking to meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown to discuss their ideas.