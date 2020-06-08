



As Chicago enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions , the city’s park district reopens several of its spaces with limited programming.

The Chicago Park District said it will ease restrictions on “select” facilities. They include the lakefront parks located west of Lake Shore Drive, inland golf courses and park fieldhouses.

“Our parks are the city’s playgrounds and we look forward to cautiously welcoming residents to enjoy the wonderful outdoor spaces that our city has to offer,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “In the coming weeks, as we work toward continued progress in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, we will be able to enjoy even more of our great city.”

All park fieldhouses will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for shelter and washroom purposes. The limited programming options include day camps at 148 parks.

“While this summer will look a lot different than years past, we are eager to welcome youth back to summer camp and all Chicagoans to our new reimagined programs so that we can safely enjoy our outdoor spaces,” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent Mike Kelly.

The park district will also have on hand 100 “social distancing ambassadors” to help people who may not know about distancing specifications and to “manage the flow of patrons in these parks.”

The ambassadors will provide people information with social distancing rules, using face masks and other face coverings as well as other safety guidelines. As more parks reopen, the Chicago Park District said as more spaces reopen, it will increase the number of ambassadors.

However, the city’s lakefront and public pools will remained closed. According to the district, the areas will stay closed as public health officials asses options to keep the public safe. Public playgrounds are also closed because they are not cleaned or sanitized. The district asked that children be kept away to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Inland golf facilities and Diversey Driving Range will reopen but Sydney R. Marovitz and South Shore golf courses will stay closed for now. Golfers will have to follow specific guidelines because of COVID-19.