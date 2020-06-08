CHICAGO (CBS) — It was hot and dry Monday afternoon now with temps into the lower 90s in some spots away from the lake.
It will be warm and dry heading into the night. The low for Monday night is 70.
Watching Cristobal’s track, we expect a deep tropical connection to our weather starting Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as the center of what’s left of Cristobal will track just to our west on Tuesday.
The high for Tuesday is 88.
High winds will develop throughout the day Tuesday, with a damaging wind threat into Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, gusting to 40 mph by late in the day.
Brief tornadoes are possible in the late afternoon and evening Tuesday as the circulation of Cristobal is nearby.
Torrential downpours at times will create localized flooding as the bands move through our area.
On Wednesday, look for windy conditions with passing showers and a high of 74.