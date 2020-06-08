CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Tropical Storm Cristobal, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and warm through the night and to start Tuesday.

7 p.m. Tuesday: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

3 p.m. Tuesday: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

11 p.m. Tuesday: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Humid air moves in as Cristobal’s leftover circulation tracks over the Quad Cities by sunset Tuesday.

Hour By Hour: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

With the track setting up just to our west, flooding is expected along the path of the low pressure system.

Precip Accumulation: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Lightning is not expected – more so high winds with very heavy rain and the chance of a quick spin-up tornado.

Severe Storm Threat: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Other possible hazards include torrential downpours and high winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Wind Gusts: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The time for possible severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dewpoint Forecast: 06.08.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist