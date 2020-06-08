CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and warm through the night and to start Tuesday.
Humid air moves in as Cristobal’s leftover circulation tracks over the Quad Cities by sunset Tuesday.
With the track setting up just to our west, flooding is expected along the path of the low pressure system.
Lightning is not expected – more so high winds with very heavy rain and the chance of a quick spin-up tornado.
Other possible hazards include torrential downpours and high winds gusting up to 40 mph.
The time for possible severe weather is between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.