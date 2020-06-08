



— CBS 2 is committed to working for Chicago, with reporting that will help you find a job as the state slowly reopens.

Every Monday morning, we look at who’s hiring, and it may be your local movie theater.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory took us inside the action and drama that has to take place before the show goes on.

The gig at Classic Cinemas is a bit of a ghost town right now. But it’s a thriller of a job, it’s drama free, and it can action pack your résumé.

“You can start at the bottom and work your way up,” said Classic Cinemas chief executive officer Chris Johnson.

You can work your way up all the way to management, said Johnson, who is looking to hire 60 people across Classic Cinemas’ 15 locations.

But in a plot twist, he can’t do that until his screens can light up again. Illinois movie theaters are part of Phase 4 of reopening, which does not have a set date.

“Unlike a retail shop that has the inventory in place, we have to schedule the movies with the film companies,” Johnson said. “We have to bring in the food.”

They need a two-week heads up. At this point, 1,000 cases of nachos are going sale, and soft drink syrup is also expiring – $125,000 down the drain.

Overall, Johnson projects the empty seats at his theater translate into about $13 million lost.

“We’re kind of in this limbo area that really is challenging,” Johnson said.

In another issue, Hollywood is not looking to release any blockbusters to theaters – even ones already delayed like the new “Wonder Woman” – until movie going is closer to normal.

The new normal means concessions are no longer self-serve and seating will be assigned, two recliners apart for social distancing.

“The initial Restore Illinois plan had a hard capacity of a hard 50 people,” Johnson said.

Johnson is discussing a change in the guidelines with the state in his other role as president of the National Association of Theater owners in Illinois.

He is pushing for a cap that is 50 percent – not 50 customers – pointing to places like the Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge or the Music Box Theatre on Southport Avenue, with space for close to or more than 1,000 people.

“They wouldn’t be able to operate with 50 people,” Johnson said.

Movie theater giant AMC just filed a dire Securities and Exchange Commission report, noting substantial doubt exists about the company’s very ability to continue.

“It’s home to first dates, family outings,” Johnson said.

But he sees a happier ending.

“When you say, ‘Let’s go out tonight,’ I think a movie theater is definitely an option and will remain an option,” Johnson said.

Classic Cinemas has a theater in Beloit, Wisconsin that recently opened. It is playing classic movies like “Grease” and “Jaws.”

The same thing will likely happen in Illinois when Phase 4 begins because of that delay from Hollywood.

