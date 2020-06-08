CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials have confirmed 658 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, including 23 more deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, as of Monday afternoon, there have been 128,415 confirmed coronavirus cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 5,924 deaths.
The 23 new deaths since Sunday include 18 in Cook County — a man in his 50s, six men in their 60s, three women in their 70s, two men in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and one man in his 90s.
To date, Illinois has conducted 1,058,873 COVID-19 tests, including 16,099 in the past 24 hours, according to IDPH. The statewide positivity rate for the past seven days is 5%.
As of Sunday night, 2,496 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 713 in intensive care, and 443 on ventilators.
So far, the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 92%, according to IDPH. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.