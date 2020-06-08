CHICAGO (CBS) – During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across Northwest Indiana have admitted nearly 1,000 Hoosiers and treated 1,230 coronavirus patients in the emergency room.
The data comes from the Regenstrief Institute and covers a five-county area: Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. Of those patients hospitalized, 183 have died, 202 were admitted to the ICU and 3,316 have recovered from the illness. Lake County continues to be the second-worst area in the state for COVID-19, behind Indianapolis. According to the Indiana Department of Public Health, the county accounts for 10 percent of the state’s cases (3,959) and 10 percent of deaths (215).
Statewide, 37,623 Hoosiers have been sick with COVID-19 and 2,135 have died. That death toll does not include 181 people who likely died of COVID-19 but were never tested.
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.
Here are the updated numbers:
🔹 Total positive cases: 37,623
🔹 Total deaths: 2,135
🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 309,503
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/HGCq4njlEI
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) June 8, 2020
The Regenstrief Institute data shows that patients with high blood pressure, kidney problems and diabetes are more likely than others to be hospitalized if they contract COVID-19. The data shows that about 25 percent of overall COVID-19 cases are active and about 69 percent of Hoosiers have recovered. The mortality rate stands at 6 percent.
Hospitalizations continue to decline statewide and there are plenty of ventilators (83 percent of the state’s 2,989 ventilators) available to treat the sickest patients. ICU bed availability stands at 38 percent.