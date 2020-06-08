Menu
Mayor And Alderman Trade Profanities In Conference Call On Looting In Chicago
As looters were ransacking businesses throughout the city more than a week ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), one of her harshest critics, engaged in an angry and foul-mouthed argument over the city’s handling of the widespread violence. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Grab Some Shades, It's A Sunny & Hot Day!
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has a RealTime Weather update.
4 hours ago
Mayor Lightfoot Names Rachel Arfa As Commissioner Of Mayor's Office For People With Disabilities, Will Fletcher As CPS Inspector General
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday announced two new appointments to her administration – Rachel Arfa as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, and William Fletcher as inspector general for the Chicago Public Schools.
Most Indiana Casinos Can Reopen Next Week Under Virus Plans
The 13 state-regulated casinos have been closed since mid-March when widespread shutdowns started to slow the coronavirus spread.
1 Man Dead After Small Plane Crashes In Monee
One man was killed when the small plane he was flying crashed in Monee on Monday.
Chicago Weather: Tropical Moisture Tuesday
It was hot and dry Monday afternoon now with temps into the lower 90s in some spots away from the lake.
Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible Horseshoe
One of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.
Sam Acho Gathers Pro Athletes From Most Chicago Teams To West Side Events
Former Bears linebacker Sam Acho helped coordinate a pretty cool event this week at the By The Hand Club For Kids on Chicago's West.
Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Company Commits $100 Million To Improve Black Lives
Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand company will donate $100 million over 10 years " to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. "
WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Picks: Can Charlotte Flair, Adam Cole Retain?
WWE dusts off In Your House for the next NXT TakeOver pay-per-view, with Charlotte Flair and Adam Cole both defending titles.
Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart Season
The NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.
DePaul Men's Basketball Coach Dave Leitao Emphasizes Leadership In Moving Forward On Issues Of Racial Injustice
DePaul University men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao is trying to help his players through a difficult time.
Apartments For Rent In Chicago: What Will $1,200 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?
Want To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 4 Fluffy Felines To Adopt Now In Chicago
There are dozens of darling kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago.
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
Apartments For Rent In Chicago: What Will $3,300 Get You?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?
Want To Adopt A Pet? Here Are 4 Canines To Adopt Now In Chicago
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
