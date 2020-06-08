CHICAGO (CBS)– If you have a medical background, the Kenosha County Health Department is looking for contact tracers and disease investigators.
ICYMI: @Kenosha_News over the weekend featured the work of the Kenosha County Division of Health's contact tracing team, which is dedicated to collecting and sharing information to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community. https://t.co/V1h3EEdJmP
— Kenosha County (@KenoshaCounty) June 1, 2020
The positions are remote, temporary and pay about $22 an hour.
Anyone interested can apply on the Kenosha County website.