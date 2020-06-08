CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Contact Tracing, contact tracing jobs, Kenosha County, Kenosha County Health Department, Working For Chicago


CHICAGO (CBS)– If you have a medical background, the Kenosha County Health Department is looking for contact tracers and disease investigators.

The positions are remote, temporary and pay about $22 an hour.

Anyone interested can apply on the Kenosha County website. 