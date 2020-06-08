Pilsen Pantry Pitches In With Food Drive For Neighbors Miles Away In Auburn Gresham, Which Was Hard byLootingOn Monday, one community that was spared much of the violence was coming turning to help another that was hit hard.

Attorney And Professor Craig Futterman Says CPD Is Dragging Feet On Consent Decree, Talks About What Defunding Police Might AccomplishJoining CBS 2’s Jim Williams and Brad Edwards Monday was Craig Futterman, a civil rights attorney and professor of law at the University of Chicago specializing in police accountability.

Some Aldermen Still Resentful A Week After Looting, Criticize Mayor LightfootA week after looting decimated part of the city, resentment was still simmering in many Chicago neighborhoods.

One Community Helps Another After Unrest In Chicago"This is about us and what we can do to support each other. Something happens to our brothers and sisters in Auburn Gresham, it also happens to us."