CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball’s amateur draft is coming up on Wednesday, and it’s going to be a big day for Mount Carmel star Ed Howard.
He’s a likely first-round pick.
Baseball America ranks him as the best high school shortstop in the draft.
Howard has been part of the White Sox ACE Program, or Amateur City Elite, which helps Chicago-area kids stay away from inner city dangers.
“I’ve been here since I was 12 years old. They just help me on the field and off the field. They help me mature as a player, mentally and physically,” Howard said. “They give us facilities that I can get in every day. And luckily I live so close that I can get up here all the time.”
He credits the coaches for his development.
“I just matured a lot over the years,” Howard added.
Howard will hopefully be the 25th player of the Sox ACE Program to be get selected in the MLB Draft since 2007.