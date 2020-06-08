CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer who was seen flipping off George Floyd protesters in a photo has been relieved of his police powers.
“Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown has relieved a Chicago Police Department member of his police powers for conduct unbecoming,” the CPD said in a statement. “The officer used a vulgar, offensive gesture directed at a member of the public while on duty and in uniform. The member will be limited to administrative duties at the direction of the Superintendent.”
The officer was seen near Lincoln Park High School on Thursday, flipping both middle fingers as he was leaving the scene.
“In my view, that person needs to be immediately stripped of their police powers and they should start the process for firing him,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.
The photo of the gesture was reported by Block Club Chicago.
“They forfeited their right to be a Chicago police officer,” Lightfoot said.