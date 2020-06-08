CHICAGO (CBS)– The Loop will be a bit busier on Monday as city services return to business. This comes after a week of protests left the area on lockdown.
This is all part of the Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to cautiously re-open Chicago.
Starting Monday, some lakefront parks and libraries will finally reopen. The Chicago Park District will reopen all lakefront parks west of Lake Shore Drive.
This includes Lincoln Park, Grant Park and Jackson Park.
All park field houses will reopen to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Chicago Public Library will also reopen many of its neighborhood branches Monday. But, there will be restrictions on capacity based on the size of each branch.
Staff and visitors must wear masks and there will be time limits for computers.
City Hall also reopens Monday with limitations.
Visitors and workers are only allowed to enter the building on La Salle Street. Masks and social distancing are required for everyone.