Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddly kittens up for adoption? There are dozens of darling kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Wyatt, domestic shorthair

Wyatt is a charming male domestic shorthair kitten staying at CARF: The Critical Animal Relief Foundation.

Wyatt is the life of the party — he’ll get along great with your other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are already up to date.

Squeak, domestic shorthair

Squeak is a charming female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at CARF: The Critical Animal Relief Foundation.

Squeak will get along great with your other cats. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. She has had all her shots.

Quackers, domestic shorthair

Quackers is a lovable female domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at CARF: The Critical Animal Relief Foundation.

Quackers will get along great with other cats. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She has had all her shots.

Hemsworth, domestic

Hemsworth is a charming male domestic kitten currently residing at Chicago Cat Rescue.

Hemsworth is friendly as can be, and he gets along well with other cats. Fear not: He’s already house-trained. He already has had all of his shots.

