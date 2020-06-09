CHICAGO (CBS)– Sidewalk chalk is being used to show messages of love and hope.
Nina’s Facebook page “Chalking It Over” is now full of images covering up plywood with messages for different spots around the city still boarded up.
At Carol’s Pub in uptown the plywood now has a distinct message of love and support. A colorful work of art on the legendary honky tonk bar and restaurant.
Nina says she wants to outshine some of the hate in our city and to remember what community is all about.
Visit her Facebook page to learn more.