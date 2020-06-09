CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and Storms are on the way.
Tuesday is going to be a cloudy and breezy day with temperatures in the upper 80s. By the afternoon, showers and storms are expected to move into the Chicago area.
A Wind Advisory will be in place for most counties from noon to 10 p.m. with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. High winds mean waves will be building on the lake for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois through the afternoon.
Breezy conditions will continue into Wednesday with scattered showers possible throughout the day. The high temperature will be 80 degrees.
Sunshine returns as temperatures and humidity drop through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s.