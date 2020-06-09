CHICAGO (CBS) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County, Ind., topped 4,000 on Tuesday, which includes 217 deaths—the second highest totals in the state. Elkhart County is seeing a spike in cases in the past several days, state health officials reported.
Only Indianapolis has a worse outbreak—with 10,444 cases and 630 deaths.
In other areas of Northwest Indiana, Porter County reports 574 cases and 33 deaths; LaPorte (462/24); Newton (81/10) and Jasper (80/1). Father east, Elkhart County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with 1,800 total and 29 deaths. Some of the daily totals in the past week are among the highest since the pandemic started in March.
Statewide, there are now 38,033 COVID-19 cases and 2,158 deaths, which does not include 181 others who likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially diagnosed due to lack of testing.