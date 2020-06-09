CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 797 new COVID-19 cases, and 95 new deaths.

The state now reports a total of 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths in 101 counties.

In Cook County, the deaths include one woman, one man, and one person of an unknown gender in their 30s; two men in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; four women and five men in their 60s; six women and nine men in their 70s; five women and four men in their 80s; five women and two men in their 90s; and one woman over 100.

The deaths also included one woman in her 90s and one woman over 100 in DeKalb County; one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, and three men in their 80s in DuPage County; one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, and one woman and one man in their 90s in Kane County; one woman in her 90s in Kankakee County; one woman in her 50s, one woman and two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s, and three women and two men in their 90s in Lake County; one woman in her 90s in McHenry County; and one woman and one man in their 60s; one woman and one man in their 70s; one woman and one man in their 80s; and one woman in her 90s in Will County.

McDonough, Ogle, Peoria, Randolph, Rock Island, St. Clair, and Winnebago counties also reported deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 tests for a total of 1,079,182. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 2 to June 8 is 4 percent.